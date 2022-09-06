Advertise
One injured in wreck on I-10 in Tucson

A pickup truck rolled over on I-10, leaving two lanes closed.
A pickup truck rolled over on I-10, leaving two lanes closed.(Arizona Department of Public Safety)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 5:33 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person has been hospitalized after a wreck on Interstate 10 in Tucson on Monday, Sept. 5.

According to Arizona state troopers, the accident took place in the eastbound lanes, near milepost 254, when a pickup truck rolled over and ejected the driver onto the road.

Authorities say the driver was taken to a nearby hospital, though the extend of their injuries are unknown.

At around 5:30 p.m., two of the eastbound lanes were blocked.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

