Police: Man barricaded in mobile home on Tucson’s south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are trying to coax an aggravated assault suspect out of a mobile home near the Kino Sports Complex on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 6.

Officers said they were called to the Palms Mobile Trailer Park, located on East Benson Highway, is response to a call about an aggravated assault.

Authorities say they are treating the situation as a possible barricade situation and are working to resolve it peacefully.

As of 2 p.m., they said, no injuries had been reported.

A portion of the nearby East Benson Highway has been closed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

