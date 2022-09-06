Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Tucson police looking for suspect who left pedestrian to die in street

The hit-and-run accident happened near Fort Lowell, Los Altos early in the morning on Monday, Aug. 15
(6abc Philadelphia / YouTube)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:19 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for a suspect who hit a pedestrian and fled the scene in midtown Tucson last month.

The Tucson Police Department said the accident happened near Fort Lowell and Los Altos early in the morning on Monday, Aug. 15.

The pedestrian, a man, suffered serious injuries. The suspect vehicle is likely a dark-colored 2010 Mercedes-Benz and it may have damage, according to TPD.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Wilson is accused of killing four family members in Pinal County on Sunday, Sept. 4.
Authorities: Four killed by relative near Casa Grande
Justin James Jarvy, 33, is being held on a second-degree murder charge in Mohave County.
Woman found murdered in western Arizona; boyfriend in custody
A pickup truck rolled over on I-10, leaving two lanes closed.
One injured in wreck on I-10 in Tucson
One person has died after hiking in extreme heat at Spur Cross Trailhead.
Man dead after group runs out of water, got lost at a trail near Cave Creek
University of North Dakota campus is seen in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
Dozens of Native American remains found on University of North Dakota campus

Latest News

Jay Anderson, of Sierra Vista, is facing child molestation and sexual exploitation of minor...
80-year-old Sierra Vista man arrested, suspected of sexual exploitation, molestation of children
A New Mexico judge disqualifies Cowboys for Trump cofounder Couy Griffin from public office for...
New Mexico judge disqualifies Cowboys for Trump founder from public office
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
School officials said the bitten students are being monitored by the health department for...
Several students bitten by bats inside resident halls of Ohio college