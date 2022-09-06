Tucson police looking for suspect who left pedestrian to die in street

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for a suspect who hit a pedestrian and fled the scene in midtown Tucson last month.

The Tucson Police Department said the accident happened near Fort Lowell and Los Altos early in the morning on Monday, Aug. 15.

The pedestrian, a man, suffered serious injuries. The suspect vehicle is likely a dark-colored 2010 Mercedes-Benz and it may have damage, according to TPD.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

