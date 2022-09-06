Union support highest since 1965

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Union support in 2022 is the highest it’s been since 1965. Nearly three out of four Americans surveyed in a Gallup poll last month support unions, giving people who came to the 24th annual union picnic at Kennedy Park reason to celebrate.

“We’re seeing more union victories, more workers organizing their workplace than we have seen in decades,” said Paul Stapleton-Smith, a Tucson union leader. “Stunningly, in Arizona, a right to work for less state, we’re seeing stunning victories at work places who previously that never had any security.”

One of those would be the Starbucks baristas near the University of Arizona, who voted to organize last July, joining 64 other Starbucks nationwide which voted to unionize.

They join Amazon, Chipolte and Google, where workers have completed successful union drives.

“Organizing today is really reflective of all the sectors of our economy and the fact that service sectors is such a large part of the American economy now, this is also a reflection of that’s where the workers are,” Stapleton-Smith said.

But there are a couple of other reasons for union comebacks. One is the White House, which is union friendly.

“Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the most union friendly, the most union positive president and vice president in our lifetimes,” he said. “The truth is they’ve had an awful lot to do … helping enforce laws that help workers organize.”

The second reason is the pandemic, when the workplace became jumbled and for some, nonexistent, it seems now, workers are seeing the value of the power of numbers.

“What they experienced with their employers and various type of situations they were put in, they began to realize there’s more power in the people and actually having a voice of their own to be reckoned with,” said AFSCME organizer David Bayardo.

