UPDATE: Bomb threat cleared in downtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A bomb threat has been cleared after it caused Pima Community College’s downtown campus to evacuate on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 6.

According to an alert from PCC, the bomb threat was sent to St. Elizabeth’s Health Center near the corner of Stone Avenue and Speedway Boulevard.

Though the threat was not directed at PCC, buildings at the campus were evacuated, school officials said.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.