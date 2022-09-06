Advertise
UPDATE: Man detained after standoff on Tucson’s south side

No arrests have been made pending investigation.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 2:22 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An aggravated assault suspect is in custody after he allegedly barricaded himself inside a mobile home near the Kino Sports Complex on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 6.

Officers said they were called to the Palms Mobile Trailer Park, located on East Benson Highway, is response to a call about an aggravated assault.

Authorities say they are treating the situation as a possible barricade situation and are working to resolve it peacefully.

No injuries had been reported.

A portion of the nearby East Benson Highway had been closed, but has since reopened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

