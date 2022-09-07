Advertise
Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald to join ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown

Former football player Larry Fitzgerald attends the 35th annual FN Achievement Awards at Casa...
Former football player Larry Fitzgerald attends the 35th annual FN Achievement Awards at Casa Cipriani on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)(Andy Kropa | Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:13 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Cardinals fans will see Larry Fitzgerald back on their television screens, but not on the football field as they’re used to. Instead, Fitzgerald will be trading in his pads and helmet and joining ESPN as a studio analyst apart of Monday Night Countdown. He will make his television debut on Monday as the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos kick off Monday Night Football.

Fitzgerald will be joining weekly analysts Robert Griffin III, Booger McFarland and Steve Young. “I’m elated to have the opportunity to work on the pre-game show with such a highly regarded team and network,” said Fitzgerald. “I hope to bring a unique perspective on the game that fans will enjoy.” During the playoffs, Fitzgerald will join select shows of Postseason NFL Countdown before coming back to Arizona for Super Bowl LVII coverage.

Although Fitzgerald never formally announced his retirement, he didn’t play with the Cardinals in the 2021 season. He spent 17 seasons with the Cardinals and was nominated for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award in 2016. Fitzgerald has played a huge role in the Arizona community. He created his own foundation, where he provides resources for youth education and raises awareness for breast cancer in honor of his mother.

