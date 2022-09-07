Advertise
Arizona Senate candidate steps down, leaving seat to be filled by write-in on Election Day

The state Senate seat for Arizona's District 22, will be determined by write-in votes on...
The state Senate seat for Arizona's District 22, will be determined by write-in votes on Election Day.
By Jason Barry
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 6:26 PM MST
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s new legislative District 22 no longer has any candidates running for state Senate.

The only candidate to emerge from the August primary, longtime state House Representative Diego Espinoza (D), has dropped out of the race to take another job. This means that the district’s Senate seat will now be determined by whoever gets the most write-in votes on Election Day.

Anyone who has lived in the district for at least three years can now make a run at becoming a state senator. District 22 includes parts of Phoenix, Glendale, Avondale, and Tolleson.

Barber Ruben Martinez is, like many voters, unimpressed by Arizona’s current lawmakers. He thinks he could do just as good a job as any of them. “I want to see someone step up to the plate and make a difference,” said Martinez. “Anyone can do it.”

Stan Barnes, with Copper State Consulting Group, said this is the first time he’s ever seen an Arizona election that will be decided strictly by a write-in candidate. “There is an incredible vacuum in West Valley politics today, and literally anyone that can hustle enough people to write their name in, correctly spelled I might add, that person is the next Senator,” said Barnes.

All write-in candidates must register with the Secretary of State’s office by Sept 29.

