Authorities looking for missing man in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are asking for the public’s help finding a man who went missing from Tucson on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 6.

According to Tucson police, 82-year-old Jose Marquez was last seen in the 6200 block of South Campbell Avenue.

He was wearing a dark blue shirt and black jeans.

Authorities said he is 5′,7″, weighs 160 pounds and has brown eyes and salt and pepper hair.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.