Authorities looking for missing man in Tucson

Jose Marquez
Jose Marquez(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:28 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are asking for the public’s help finding a man who went missing from Tucson on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 6.

According to Tucson police, 82-year-old Jose Marquez was last seen in the 6200 block of South Campbell Avenue.

He was wearing a dark blue shirt and black jeans.

Authorities said he is 5′,7″, weighs 160 pounds and has brown eyes and salt and pepper hair.

