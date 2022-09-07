Advertise
City of Tucson needs your help reimagining Reid Park

Input wanted on the future of Reid Park
By Carsyn Currier
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:01 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson officials are asking for your help with their Reid Park Reimagined project.

A public survey reviews three concepts for the future of the park and you have until the end of the month to weigh in and pick your favorite.

The three concepts focus on recreation, culture and environment.

Concept 1 focuses on gathering places and space for special events. Concept 2 focuses on the ponds and other natural features of the park. Concept 3 focuses on culture and what makes Tucson, Tucson.

Since these concepts are all so different, Greg Jackson, deputy director at Tucson Parks and Recreation, wants to know what you like best about all three of the designs. That way the city can execute a plan that makes everyone happy.

“Everyone always talks about Reid Park being the ‘Central Park’ to Tucson, so we really want to make sure that this is an iconic park. It’s the destination where you want to bring your friends, your family when they’re in town and have your events at this park,” said Jackson.

The master plan will be finalized this fall.

Jackson said the city already has money to make improvements to the DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center and put in a splash pad.

Those will be early improvements.

There’s no timeline set for the other improvements.

An open house will be held Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Outdoor Performance Center from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Jackson said the public can learn more about the concepts, ask questions and provide input.

