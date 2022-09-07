‘Don’t Lie for the Other Guy’ campaign arrives in Arizona

Advertise
By Dani Birzer
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 12:12 PM MST|Updated: 8 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The “Don’t Lie for the Other Guy” program is looking to gain exposure in the Valley in an effort to stop individuals from buying guns for those who can’t legally do so. The campaign was created by the Department of Justice, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the firearm trade association NSSF. The message is simple: “Buy a gun for someone who can’t, and buy yourself 15 years in jail. Whatever you do...Don’t Lie for the Other Guy.”

During an announcement at Tombstone Tactical Wednesday morning, the NSSF says they’ve purchased ad space on billboards and public transit around metro Phoenix, along with ads on radio and streaming services. The ads and program will continue to run through September, encouraging stores that sell weapons to watch for potential buyers trying to make an illegal straw purchase.

TRENDING: Arizona man accused of murdering girlfriend found dead in jail cell

Anyone trying to purchase a firearm illegally could face a federal penalty of up to 15 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and another 15 years in prison if the purchase is made to cross state lines. By the end of the month, the campaign will have made more than 44 million gross media impressions, held 57 billboards, 460 radio spots, and 520,000 digital streaming radio service impressions.

Learn more about the program and get a free “Don’t Lie” training kit here.

