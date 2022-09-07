Advertise
Family: Tucson woman expected to die following in hit-and-run crash

(CBS46 News)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 7:00 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian was severely injured in a hit-and-run crash in Tucson last weekend.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed the accident happened near Grant and Palo Verde on Saturday, Sept. 3.

The TPD said multiple vehicles were involved but not all of the drivers fled the scene.

According to Felicity Samaro, the woman who was hit is her daughter Kendra Roberts.

Samaro said the car that hit Roberts fled while the others involved stayed.

“She was hit by a vehicle that didn’t stop, that vehicle threw her in the air and she landed on her head,” Samaro wrote on a GoFundMe drive. Then one, possibly two more vehicles, hit her and did stop.:

In a GoFundMe post, Samaro also said doctors expect the 21-year-old Roberts to pass away.

“We just found out that her brain injury is too severe,” Felicity wrote. “I’m sorry everyone. We are going to lose her.”

According to Samaro, Roberts suffered the following injuries.

Broken legs

Crushed pelvis

Injured sholder

Broken arms

Broken ribs

Punctured lungs

Injured abdomen

Brain bleed

