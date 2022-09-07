Family: Tucson woman seriously injured in hit-and-run crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman was severely injured in a hit-and-run crash in Tucson last weekend.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed the accident happened near Grant and Palo Verde on Saturday, Sept. 3.

The TPD said multiple vehicles were involved but not all of the drivers fled the scene.

According to Felicity Samaro, the woman who was hit is her daughter Kendra Roberts.

Samaro said the car that hit Roberts fled while the others involved stayed.

“She was hit by a vehicle that didn’t stop, that vehicle threw her in the air and she landed on her head,” Samaro wrote on a GoFundMe drive. “Then one, possibly two more vehicles, hit her and did stop.”

According to Samaro, Roberts suffered the following injuries.

Broken legs

Crushed pelvis

Injured shoulder

Broken arms

Broken ribs

Punctured lungs

Injured abdomen

Brain bleed

