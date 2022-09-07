Advertise
Family: Tucson woman seriously injured in hit-and-run crash

(CBS46 News)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 7:00 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman was severely injured in a hit-and-run crash in Tucson last weekend.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed the accident happened near Grant and Palo Verde on Saturday, Sept. 3.

The TPD said multiple vehicles were involved but not all of the drivers fled the scene.

According to Felicity Samaro, the woman who was hit is her daughter Kendra Roberts.

Samaro said the car that hit Roberts fled while the others involved stayed.

“She was hit by a vehicle that didn’t stop, that vehicle threw her in the air and she landed on her head,” Samaro wrote on a GoFundMe drive. “Then one, possibly two more vehicles, hit her and did stop.”

According to Samaro, Roberts suffered the following injuries.

  • Broken legs
  • Crushed pelvis
  • Injured shoulder
  • Broken arms
  • Broken ribs
  • Punctured lungs
  • Injured abdomen
  • Brain bleed

