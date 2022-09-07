Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures start to fall

KOLD First Alert Forecast Wednesday AM, September 7th
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:49 AM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Our September heat wave continues through today. By Thursday, increasing clouds and moisture from approaching Hurricane Kay will cool daytime temperatures to at or below average. Moisture from Kay will bring a chance for rain back to southern Arizona Friday through early next work week.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds move in with a high of 103°.

THURSDAY: 10% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 90s.

FRIDAY: 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s.

SATURDAY: 40% chance of showers. Highs in the low 90s.

SUNDAY: 20% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

MONDAY: 20% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TUESDAY: 20% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Bomb threat cleared in downtown Tucson
Police in Arizona say two teen girls were plotting a school shooting.
2 teen girls plotted shooting at high school, made hit list, police say
No arrests have been made pending investigation.
UPDATE: Man detained after standoff on Tucson’s south side
Tucson police looking for suspect who left pedestrian to die in street
It is illegal to feed javelinas.
Javelinas attack dog-walkers in 2 separate incidents in Tucson

Latest News

KOLD First Alert Forecast Wednesday AM, September 7th
KOLD First Alert Forecast Wednesday AM, September 7th
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chance returns by the weekend
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6, 2022