FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures start to fall

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Our September heat wave continues through today. By Thursday, increasing clouds and moisture from approaching Hurricane Kay will cool daytime temperatures to at or below average. Moisture from Kay will bring a chance for rain back to southern Arizona Friday through early next work week.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds move in with a high of 103°.

THURSDAY: 10% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 90s.

FRIDAY: 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s.

SATURDAY: 40% chance of showers. Highs in the low 90s.

SUNDAY: 20% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

MONDAY: 20% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TUESDAY: 20% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

