Hit-and-run driver who killed pedestrian in Tolleson had drugs in her system, police say

TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman had been drinking and doing drugs before causing a deadly hit-and-run crash in Tolleson in June, new court paperwork said. Octavia Coleman, 25, was booked into jail on Tuesday, weeks after the crash.

According to police, Coleman was speeding while going south on 83rd Avenue when she hit somebody crossing the street just south of McDowell Road and outside the crosswalk around 10:30 p.m. on June 11. The victim later died at the hospital. Court paperwork said Coleman kept going but 30 minutes later returned to the scene and surrendered to police.

At first, she told officers that she heard the impact but thought she had hit a dog. According to court documents, she claimed she had drank “three or four tequila shots” about one or two hours before the crash. Police said that during her explanation, they noticed Coleman was “over-animating” her movements and they smelled alcohol on her breath. She also had red, watery eyes.

A blood test revealed her blood alcohol level was 0.056, and she had THC and methamphetamine in her system, according to court paperwork. Coleman was arrested and booked into jail on charges of negligent homicide, leaving the scene of a deadly accident and DUI.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.