Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Hurricane Earl swirls in Atlantic, far away from US coast

Hurricane Earl is currently a Category 1 hurricane well away from the mainland U.S.
Hurricane Earl is currently a Category 1 hurricane well away from the mainland U.S.(Source: NHC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:33 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - After a tropical dry spell, the Atlantic basin is roaring to life.

Hurricane Earl is about 900 miles from the U.S. East Coast with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph, the National Hurricane Center reported.

The storm is moving slowly north at 6 mph.

Forecasters said the storm will stay well away from the U.S. mainland as a trough over the eastern U.S. is expected to move offshore during the next couple of days, causing Earl to turn northeastward and accelerate.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Bermuda.

Earl is expected to become a major hurricane late Thursday or Thursday night.

Further out into the Atlantic is Hurricane Danielle, about 690 miles away from the Azores and moving to the northeast with 80 mph winds.

There are no watches or warnings associated with Danielle, and it is expected to become a post-tropical low in a day or so.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic, an area of low pressure several hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands has a 60% chance of formation in the next few days.

The Atlantic hurricane season has been unusually quiet until the formation of Danielle.

It is the first time since 1941 that the Atlantic has gone from July 3 to the end of August with no named storm, Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach had told The Associated Press.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

UPDATE: Bomb threat cleared in downtown Tucson
Police in Arizona say two teen girls were plotting a school shooting.
2 teen girls plotted shooting at high school, made hit list, police say
No arrests have been made pending investigation.
UPDATE: Man detained after standoff on Tucson’s south side
Tucson police looking for suspect who left pedestrian to die in street
It is illegal to feed javelinas.
Javelinas attack dog-walkers in 2 separate incidents in Tucson

Latest News

Damage to Tawfiq Islamic Center in Minneapolis will cost more than $50,000.
Caught on camera: Vandalism causes thousands of dollars in damage to mosque
Police officers stand in the doorway of a post office where a Postal Service employee was...
Police: Suspect assaulted post office employee, stole $112,000
FILE - This satellite image from Planet Labs PBC shows the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant...
Shelling goes on near Ukraine nuclear plant, despite risks
Brighton Police Department says a man impersonating an officer pulled over an off-duty deputy.
Man impersonating officer pulls over deputy