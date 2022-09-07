Jury seated for Christopher Clements’ 1st murder trial

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - KOLD News 13 has confirmed a jury was seated for Christopher Clements’ murder trial on Friday.

The first of two murder trials for Christopher Clements began on Thursday, Sept. 8, with jury selection. It was closed to the public and media.

The trial will resume with opening statements at 10:30 am Tuesday.

Clements is facing several charges for allegedly kidnapping and killing Isabel Celis in 2012 and Maribel Gonzales in 2014.

Maribel’s body was found days after she disappeared, while Isabel’s remains were not recovered until Clements led federal agents to them in 2017. Both bodies were located in the same desert area near Trico and West Avra Valley roads in Pima County.

Clements’ first murder trial is for Maribel’s death. Opening statements are scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 13, and the trial could last through Sept. 30.

Clements will face a different jury for Isabel’s death. That trial is scheduled to start Feb. 2, 2023, and could run through March 3.

In June 2022, Clements was sentenced to 35 years in prison for a Maricopa County burglary case. Hoping to get that case dropped, Clements told FBI agents he had information on Isabel’s whereabouts and later led them to her remains. He told authorities he was not responsible for her death and only knew where her body was through talking with other inmates.

CLEMENTS’ CRIMINAL HISTORY

In 1993, Clements was accused of molesting a very young child but was never charged.

In 1998, he was convicted of first-degree sexual abuse in Oregon.

In 2002, he was convicted of identity theft and assault in Washington.

In 2006, he was convicted of failure to register as a sex offender in Florida.

In 2007, he was convicted of failure to register as a sex offender in Oregon.

In late 2007, he was charged with false reporting in Tucson after allegedly giving a police officer a fake name.

In 2011, he registered as a sex offender and was living at a home in the 1900 block of South Craycroft Road.

In 2012, he registered as a sex offender and was living at a home in the 5800 block of East Elida Street.

In 2013, he was charged with living too close to a school as a sex offender.

In 2015, he was arrested on charges of pimping and child abuse but the charges were later dismissed.

In June 2016, he was arrested in connection with a burglary in Tucson.

In January 2017, he was arrested in connection with a burglary in Maricopa County.

In February 2017, he contacts the FBI alleging he has information on Isabel Celis’ body.

In March 2017, he leads federal agents to human remains near North Trico and West Avra Valley roads. DNA testing revealed the remains are from Isabel Celis.

In September 2018, he was indicted on 22 counts in connection with the deaths of Isabel and Maribel. He would later plead not guilty to all charges.

In April 2022, he was convicted in the Maricopa County burglary case.

In June 2022, he was sentenced to more than 30 years for the Maricopa County burglary case.

In September 2022, he is set to go on trial for the death of Maribel.

In February 2023, he is set to go on trial for the death of Isabel.

ISABEL CELIS TIMELINE

April 20, 2012: Isabel Mercedes Celis went to bed in her bedroom.

April 21, 2012: Around 8 a.m., family members call 911 after they discover she is not in the house.

April 22, 2012: FBI search dogs arrive from Virginia to aid in the search.

April 23, 2012: Celis family and 88-CRIME post a $6,000 reward.

March 2017: Human remains were discovered near North Trico and West Avra Valley roads in rural Pima County.

March 31, 2017: DNA analysis confirms remains are those of Isabel Celis.

Sept. 15, 2018: Authorities announce the indictment of Christopher Matthew Clements in Isabel’s death.

Feb. 3, 2023: Murder trial to begin.

MARIBEL GONZALES TIMELINE

June 3, 2014: Maribel Gonzales leaves home to walk and visit a friend.

June 4, 2014: Gonzales was reported missing by her family after she failed to come home.

June 6, 2014: Human remains were discovered near North Trico and West Avra Valley roads in rural Pima County.

June 20, 2014: DNA analysis confirms remains are those of Maribel Gonzales.

Sept. 15, 2018: Authorities announce the indictment of Christopher Matthew Clements in Maribel’s death.

Sept. 8, 2022: Murder trial to begin.

