Officer-involved shooting investigation underway in Flagstaff

An officer-involved shooting investigation is underway near Flagstaff Mall.
An officer-involved shooting investigation is underway near Flagstaff Mall.(File image courtesy: Flagstaff Police Dept.)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — An investigation is underway following an officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning in Flagstaff. According to Flagstaff police, the investigation involves their department and the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, although few details have been released.

The incident happened near Highway 89 and North Cummings Street, not far from Flagstaff Mall. It’s unclear if anyone was hurt.

Police say Cummings is closed in the area, and Highway 89 heading into town is restricted to two lanes. Lynch Drive is open to access Summit High School and the Mobile Haven neighborhood.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

