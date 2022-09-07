Southwest Airlines offering ‘bring a friend for free’ passes

(Gray News) – Southwest Airlines is offering a massive promotion for you and a friend.

The Promotional Companion Pass allows you to bring a friend for free every time you fly between Jan. 4 and March 4, 2023.

How it works:

First, this deal won’t last long. To get started, you must purchase a flight ticket between Sept. 6 and Sept. 8 for flights between now and Nov. 17.

If you complete those steps, you’ll receive a “bring a friend free” voucher that can be used on any Southwest flight from Jan. 4 and March 4, 2023.

The promotion is not valid on flights purchased with Rapid Rewards points.

For more details, visit Southwest’s website here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.