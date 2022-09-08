Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Aari McDonald returns to Arizona to oversee recruiting efforts

Aari McDonald was a consensus All-American and Pac-12 Player of the Year in 2020-21 while...
Aari McDonald was a consensus All-American and Pac-12 Player of the Year in 2020-21 while leading the Wildcats to the national championship game in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 9:13 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Former University of Arizona All-American women’s basketball player Aari McDonald is returning to the Wildcats.

McDonald, who plays for the WNBA’s Atlanda Dream, will join Head Coach Adia Barnes’ staff as Director of Recruiting Operations.

”I want to thank Coach Barnes for giving me a chance to be a part of her staff,” McDonald said. “Tucson has always felt like a second home to me, and I am so excited to be back in this community with the best fans in the country.”

McDonald was a consensus All-American and Pac-12 Player of the Year in the 2020-21 season while leading the Wildcats to the national championship game in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

”We are excited to welcome Aari back to our program where she left an extraordinary legacy,” Barnes said. “Her career as a Wildcat truly represents the standard of excellence our program is built on, and I can’t wait to begin another season with her as a key part of our program.”

Atlanta drafted McDonald with the third overall pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft, making her Arizona’s highest draft pick in program history.

The Fresno, California native went on to be named to the WNBA All-Rookie Team in her first season as a professional.

Her duties will include overseeing all recruiting logistics, assisting with on-campus visits as well as managing recruit information and social media content. She will serve on staff while fulfilling her WNBA commitments with the Dream.

Arizona begins its 2022-23 season on Oct. 27 with an exhibition against West Texas A&M in McKale Center at 6 p.m. MST.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former UFO investigator weighs in on strange sightings
Mysterious objects seen over several states
Family: Tucson woman seriously injured in hit-and-run crash
Justin James Jarvy, 33, is being held on a second-degree murder charge in Mohave County.
Arizona man accused of murdering girlfriend found dead in jail cell
Amped-Up: Southern Arizona Residents Share Concerns as Construction on 550-Mile Transmission...
Amped-Up: Southern Arizona Residents Share Concerns as Construction on 550-Mile Transmission Line Nears
UPDATE: Bomb threat cleared in downtown Tucson

Latest News

BEAR DOWN: Wildcats open season with win over San Diego State
FILE - Georgia's George Pickens catches a pass in front of Alabama's Kool-Aid McKinstry during...
College Football Playoff to expand to 12 teams by ‘26 season
ASU vs NAU Preview
Speak of the Devils Podcast: ASU vs. NAU preview
Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news...
B1G deal: Big Ten lands $7 billion, NFL-style TV contracts