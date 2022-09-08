Aari McDonald returns to Arizona to oversee recruiting efforts

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Former University of Arizona All-American women’s basketball player Aari McDonald is returning to the Wildcats.

McDonald, who plays for the WNBA’s Atlanda Dream, will join Head Coach Adia Barnes’ staff as Director of Recruiting Operations.

”I want to thank Coach Barnes for giving me a chance to be a part of her staff,” McDonald said. “Tucson has always felt like a second home to me, and I am so excited to be back in this community with the best fans in the country.”

McDonald was a consensus All-American and Pac-12 Player of the Year in the 2020-21 season while leading the Wildcats to the national championship game in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

”We are excited to welcome Aari back to our program where she left an extraordinary legacy,” Barnes said. “Her career as a Wildcat truly represents the standard of excellence our program is built on, and I can’t wait to begin another season with her as a key part of our program.”

Atlanta drafted McDonald with the third overall pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft, making her Arizona’s highest draft pick in program history.

The Fresno, California native went on to be named to the WNBA All-Rookie Team in her first season as a professional.

Her duties will include overseeing all recruiting logistics, assisting with on-campus visits as well as managing recruit information and social media content. She will serve on staff while fulfilling her WNBA commitments with the Dream.

Arizona begins its 2022-23 season on Oct. 27 with an exhibition against West Texas A&M in McKale Center at 6 p.m. MST.

