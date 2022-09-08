Advertise
Authorities looking for missing Pima County woman

Nancy Prentice
Nancy Prentice(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 12:46 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing vulnerable adult.

Nancy Prentice, 70, was last seen at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, at 11000 N. Camino Central, near West Tangerine and North Thornydale roads.

Prentice is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 150 pounds with brown eyes and blonde hair.

She may be driving a blue 1997 Jeep Wrangler with Arizona license BSK 7476.

Anyone with information on her location is urged to call 911.

