Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Doctor who died while hiking near Cave Creek leaves behind wife, 3-month old baby

A doctor died while hiking in the blistering heat near Cave Creek and his widow is devastated and has to raise their child alone.
By Holly Bock
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 7:46 PM MST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Earlier this week, firefighters say a doctor died from heat stroke while hiking near Cave Creek. Now, his wife is remembering her husband and warning others about hiking in extreme heat. The 32-year-old doctor, Evan Dishion, leaves behind his wife and baby girl.

The Dishion’s just had their baby girl, Chloe, three months ago and have been married for eight years. On Monday, Evan went on a hike, which turned into Amy Dishion’s worst nightmare. “He promised me he would turn around if it got too hot. I don’t know why he didn’t,” Amy said.

Now, Amy sits with her three-month-old girl, not knowing what their future looks like. Amy says her husband was hiking at Spur Cross Trailhead with a group of friends. Unfortunately, they got lost and ran out of water before calling 911. “I can guarantee you that if there’s one last sip of water left, Evan will not be the one to drink it. He’s going to make sure other people are OK,” Amy said.

ORIGINAL STORY: Doctor dead after group runs out of water, got lost at a trail near Cave Creek

Five other people were rescued off the mountain. Evan was rushed to a hospital but didn’t survive. During all this, Amy was worried at home, trying to get ahold of him. “I got a call at 4:30 from the hospital and the woman on the other line said Evan was brought to us by helicopter. He has passed away,” Amy said. “I started to scream and scream and scream and my neighbors heard and came to help.”

Evan and Amy are from Oregon but moved to Arizona three years ago. Evan recently began his neurology residency at Barrow Neurological Institute. He loved medicine, but his biggest goal was to be a father. “She looks just like him,” Amy said, referring to baby Chloe.

After four miscarriages, Amy said their dreams came true. Chloe was the final puzzle piece. “When he saw Chloe, the nurses told me he looked at her with this admiration and said, ‘I didn’t know I could love anyone so much. I just love her so much.’ He really did. He loved her so much,” she said. “So now I have a piece of him here.”

TRENDING: New documentary highlights dangerous streets of Phoenix and how to make them safer

Tonight Amy has a message to hopefully prevent this from happening to another family. “He wanted to help cure things like stroke and Alzheimer’s, and he left all that behind to go on a hike, so I’d say, please don’t do that. Be careful. Nobody is invincible,” she said.

There is a GoFundMe to help with family expenses. You can find that here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former UFO investigator weighs in on strange sightings
Mysterious objects seen over several states
Family: Tucson woman seriously injured in hit-and-run crash
Justin James Jarvy, 33, is being held on a second-degree murder charge in Mohave County.
Arizona man accused of murdering girlfriend found dead in jail cell
Amped-Up: Southern Arizona Residents Share Concerns as Construction on 550-Mile Transmission...
Amped-Up: Southern Arizona Residents Share Concerns as Construction on 550-Mile Transmission Line Nears
UPDATE: Bomb threat cleared in downtown Tucson

Latest News

Police closed the intersection of North Stone Avenue and West Prince Road on Thursday, Sept. 9,...
Intersection of Stone Avenue, Prince Road closed because of crash involving motorcycle
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II under medical care amid health fears
Steve Bannon’s state-level charges in New York closely resemble an attempted federal...
Steve Bannon charged with money laundering in wall-building scheme
Sahuaro kicker mourns brother and fellow Cougar Athlete Adam Boehme
Sahuaro kicker mourns brother and fellow Cougar Athlete Adam Boehme
Aari McDonald was a consensus All-American and Pac-12 Player of the Year in 2020-21 while...
Aari McDonald returns to Arizona to oversee recruiting efforts