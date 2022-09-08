FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tropical moisture moving in!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Changes are moving in! Increasing clouds and moisture from approaching Hurricane Kay will cool daytime temperatures to at or below average readings. Moisture from Kay will also bring a chance for rain back to southern Arizona tonight through early next work week.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 90s.

FRIDAY: 40% chance of showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon. Cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

SATURDAY: 30% chance of showers. Highs in the low 90s.

SUNDAY: 20% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

MONDAY: 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TUESDAY: 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: 10% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

