Hobbs, Lake take the stage separately in Arizona gubernatorial candidate forum

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry hosted a gubernatorial candidate forum in Phoenix Wednesday night. Around 200 business owners and politicians packed the Republic National Distributing Company to see what each candidate had to say.

This was not a debate. Democrat Katie Hobbs went on stage first with the chamber president. He asked questions one-on-one for about twenty minutes. After Hobbs finished, she left, and Republican Kari Lake had her turn on stage. She stayed to speak with the media after the forum.

Each candidate was asked the same questions mostly. Hobbs had shorter answers, while Lake gave more extended responses. They each spoke about several topics, including the economy, education, water crisis and their resume.

Hobbs said her years of service speak for themselves. “I’ve always approached my office whether it’s in the legislature or as Secretary of State, as someone whose been given this job to govern or help govern. I take that responsibility incredibly seriously,” she said.

Lake said it’s time for a shake-up at the top of the state government. “We need to bring people in to help run our government who are outside the bureaucracy because we have a lot of challenges right now,” Lake said.

Education was also a topic they both discussed separately. Hobbs doesn’t think public tax dollars should end up going to private schools. “If we really want to give our kids the best quality education, we have to invest in our public schools, so no matter what zip code or neighborhoods kids live in they have the equal opportunity,” Hobbs said.

Her opponent Lake is all for the Empowerment Scholarship Account. She thinks parents should get help to decide where their kids can go to school. “We need to fund the student, not the system. We’d like to expand that even further,” Lake explained.

They both agreed getting businesses to come to Arizona is crucial. “People can start a business here and watch it thrive because we have a great economic climate. We’ve got to continue that,” Lake said.

Hobbs said the governor is critical in bringing jobs and business to our state. “I am absolutely committed to making sure that we are continuing to do the things that are working well to continue to bring great jobs to the state of Arizona,” she said.

Lake said after the event, she will not be doing another forum. She wants to debate Hobbs. The Hobbs’ campaign sent a letter to the Green Elections Commission asking to alter the rules to take the debate out of their October event. We will let you know what the commission decides to do.

