Intersection of Stone Avenue, Prince Road closed because of crash involving motorcycle

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The intersection of North Stone Avenue and West Prince Road is closed because of a crash, police said.

🚨Traffic Alert🚨



Officers from @OperationsWest are asking drivers to avoid the intersection of N. Stone Ave. & W. Prince Rd. as officers are on the scene of a collision involving a vehicle and motorcycle. The roadway will be closed for the next several hours. pic.twitter.com/LPg9urgroG — Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) September 8, 2022

The intersection is expected to be closed for several hours as police investigate the crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle.

No additional information was immediately available.

