Intersection of Stone Avenue, Prince Road closed because of crash involving motorcycle

Police closed the intersection of North Stone Avenue and West Prince Road on Thursday, Sept. 9,...
Police closed the intersection of North Stone Avenue and West Prince Road on Thursday, Sept. 9, because of a serious crash involving a motorcycle.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:12 AM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The intersection of North Stone Avenue and West Prince Road is closed because of a crash, police said.

The intersection is expected to be closed for several hours as police investigate the crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle.

No additional information was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

