Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Man who lost arm during alligator attack says it was ‘do or die’

Eric Merda lost most of his arm when he was attacked by an alligator while swimming across a lake in July.
By Rick Adams and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 8:37 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) – Eric Merda, 43, was attacked by an alligator while swimming across Lake Manatee in Florida in July.

“I got startled and I decided to swim, she grabbed the outside of my arm, and I grabbed her,” Merda told WWSB. “I didn’t want her rolling over on me, she snapped my arm backwards and she dragged me under three times. I still got my arm on her; she got her teeth on me, and I just kicked like heck.”

Merda said he got lost in the swamp area and that’s when he decided to try and swim to safe land and back to his vehicle.

“My bone was sticking out and everything and I fought my way out of that swamp for three days,” Merda said.

Wildlife expert Justin Matthews says Merda should not have been swimming in those gator-infested waters.

“He is definitely lucky to be alive, I was surprised that he didn’t drown,” Matthews said. “He just got lucky. God must have been on his side.”

Merda spent about three weeks in the hospital. He lost most of his arm but said his recovery is going very well.

“I’m doing really good actually, high spirits, the arm is feeling great,” Merda said.

Merda says this experience has inspired him to share his story so this doesn’t ever happen to anyone else.

“It’s do or die, do you want to live or do you want to die,” Merda said. “I was given the opportunity to make a choice and obviously I chose to live.”

Copyright 2022 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former UFO investigator weighs in on strange sightings
Mysterious objects seen over several states
Family: Tucson woman seriously injured in hit-and-run crash
Justin James Jarvy, 33, is being held on a second-degree murder charge in Mohave County.
Arizona man accused of murdering girlfriend found dead in jail cell
Amped-Up: Southern Arizona Residents Share Concerns as Construction on 550-Mile Transmission...
Amped-Up: Southern Arizona Residents Share Concerns as Construction on 550-Mile Transmission Line Nears
UPDATE: Bomb threat cleared in downtown Tucson

Latest News

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II under medical care amid health fears
FILE - Merriam-Webster.com is displayed on a computer screen on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in New...
ICYMI, pumpkin spice among new Merriam-Webster entries
Aari McDonald was a consensus All-American and Pac-12 Player of the Year in 2020-21 while...
Aari McDonald returns to Arizona to oversee recruiting efforts
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, center, holds a landmine sniffer dog, Jack Russell...
Blinken, in Kyiv, unveils $2 billion in US military aid for Europe
Bruno is the show's first character with autism.
‘Thomas and Friends’ introduces first autistic character