McNeal man waves down deputy, confesses to deadly shooting

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A McNeal, Arizona man is facing a murder charge after waving down a Cochise County Sheriff’s Deputy Thursday morning, Sept. 8, and confessing to shooting a man to death.

Deputies charged Jay Albert Stevens, 52, with first-degree murder and booked him into the Cochise County Jail.

According to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Department, Stevens was in the middle of the road at Central Highway and Sage Lane when he waved down a deputy at about 1 a.m. He told the deputy he had just shot and killed someone.

Stevens led deputies to a residence where they found a 61-year-old man deceased. The alleged victim’s identity has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing and this story will be updated as additional details are released.

