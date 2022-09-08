Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

New Oro Valley business working to bring relief to community through stretching

Stretch Zone offers patients relief from pain
By Carsyn Currier
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 8:42 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After a long day at the office, getting exercise and taking time to move your body can be a bit of a stretch for some. Now weary workers looking to recover have a place to go for relief and increased mobility.

Stretch Zone Oro Valley, a new business, is working to help people get back to normal muscle tone.

Kinesiologists say sitting for long periods of time causes your muscles to tighten up, and a lot of people deal with achy backs, necks and sore muscles because of it.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, around 1 in 5 Americans has chronic pain. That’s around 50 million people who are dealing with tight muscles and painful injuries.

“I think it was really exacerbated during COVID. People went from sitting on their couch to going to their home office and they noticed that their bodies are getting stiffer and tighter,” said Chris Duda, owner. “Stretch Zone is there to kind of help people get back into their normal muscle tone so that they can go on walks, go on hikes, play golf, play tennis, and really not be in pain anymore.”

He said it’s a different experience for everyone.

After a consultation, the instructors figure out a specific plan targeted to what area you need to stretch.

Whether you’re an athlete, an active person or someone who just wants better mobility, Duda said there’s really something for everyone.

“So far we’ve seen a lot of high school football players, athletes, people who are looking to stretch sore muscles and others who want more mobility for golf or tennis, things like that,” said Duda.

For 30 minutes, you lay on the table and get stretched by an instructor. Instructors use straps as a third hand or a point of pressure to target the exact spot that needs to be stretched.

Duda said stretching is not only good for muscle recovery, but it can help with inflammation, balance and mobility.

Your first stretch is free. Click here for more details.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former UFO investigator weighs in on strange sightings
Mysterious objects seen over several states
Family: Tucson woman seriously injured in hit-and-run crash
Justin James Jarvy, 33, is being held on a second-degree murder charge in Mohave County.
Arizona man accused of murdering girlfriend found dead in jail cell
Amped-Up: Southern Arizona Residents Share Concerns as Construction on 550-Mile Transmission...
Amped-Up: Southern Arizona Residents Share Concerns as Construction on 550-Mile Transmission Line Nears
UPDATE: Bomb threat cleared in downtown Tucson

Latest News

Stretch Zone offers patients relief from pain
Stretch Zone offers patients relief from pain
A young member of the LGBTQ+ community attempts suicide every 45 seconds, according to The...
LGBTQ+ youth are at an increased risk of suicide: Here’s how you can help
Less than 3% of students surveyed knowingly used fentanyl.
Survey: Nearly 50% of Arizona 8th grade students have never heard of fentanyl
A new mental health app, SoundMind, uses the power of music to calm your mind and body.
New mental health app launches amid Suicide Prevention Week