New Oro Valley business working to bring relief to community through stretching

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After a long day at the office, getting exercise and taking time to move your body can be a bit of a stretch for some. Now weary workers looking to recover have a place to go for relief and increased mobility.

Stretch Zone Oro Valley, a new business, is working to help people get back to normal muscle tone.

Kinesiologists say sitting for long periods of time causes your muscles to tighten up, and a lot of people deal with achy backs, necks and sore muscles because of it.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, around 1 in 5 Americans has chronic pain. That’s around 50 million people who are dealing with tight muscles and painful injuries.

“I think it was really exacerbated during COVID. People went from sitting on their couch to going to their home office and they noticed that their bodies are getting stiffer and tighter,” said Chris Duda, owner. “Stretch Zone is there to kind of help people get back into their normal muscle tone so that they can go on walks, go on hikes, play golf, play tennis, and really not be in pain anymore.”

He said it’s a different experience for everyone.

After a consultation, the instructors figure out a specific plan targeted to what area you need to stretch.

Whether you’re an athlete, an active person or someone who just wants better mobility, Duda said there’s really something for everyone.

“So far we’ve seen a lot of high school football players, athletes, people who are looking to stretch sore muscles and others who want more mobility for golf or tennis, things like that,” said Duda.

For 30 minutes, you lay on the table and get stretched by an instructor. Instructors use straps as a third hand or a point of pressure to target the exact spot that needs to be stretched.

Duda said stretching is not only good for muscle recovery, but it can help with inflammation, balance and mobility.

