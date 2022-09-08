Advertise
No suspects in custody after shooting that left 1 man injured

One man was seriously injured in a shooting Thursday, Sept. 9, near Stone Avenue and Yavapai...
One man was seriously injured in a shooting Thursday, Sept. 9, near Stone Avenue and Yavapai Road in Tucson.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 12:04 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man was injured in a shooting in midtown Tucson Thursday morning, Sept. 9.

According to the Tucson Police Department, no suspects are in custody.

The shooting happened early in the morning near North Stone Avenue and Yavapai Road.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

