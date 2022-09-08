Advertise
Casa Grande Police trying to identify victim in fatal shooting

An unidentified man was found shot to death in Casa Grande in early September.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:46 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Casa Grande police are trying to identify a man who was shot to death earlier this month.

The CGPD said officers were called to the area of East Mopar Street and South Chrysler Lane around 6:20 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4.

Once officers arrived, they found the body of a man at the scene.

The man is described as Hispanic. He has black hair and a “520″ tattoo on his right forearm. He is estimated to be between 18 and 25 years old.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to contact Detective Alex Teitelbaum at Alex_Teitelbaum@casagrandeaz.gov or 520-421-8711, extension 6017.

