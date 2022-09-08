Queen Creek police submit charges for parents, 4th grader accused of bringing gun to school

QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police want charges filed against a fourth grader and his parents because officers said he brought a loaded gun to a Queen Creek charter school late last month. The Queen Creek Police Department announced on Wednesday it will submit charges in the case to the Pinal County Attorney’s Office against the boy and his parents. If prosecutors approve, he would face a felony charge of a minor possessing a firearm and a misdemeanor charge of misconduct involving weapons. The parents would be charged with one count each of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a misdemeanor, if prosecutors agree to pursue the case.

Investigators said on Aug. 24, a student saw the fourth grader with a bullet on campus of Legacy Traditional School. The witness told a parent when they got home, and that parent told school staff. The following day, school staff stopped the boy as he walked into school, and he was moved to a “secure location” on campus, police said. His backpack was searched, and a staff member found the gun, which had a loaded magazine, but the chamber was empty, police said. No one was hurt.

During the investigation, Legacy’s principal, Principal Megan Alvarado, was put on leave. “We are investigating the circumstances around Thursday’s discovery of an armed student on campus, and this inquiry includes making certain the administration at all times followed Legacy security protocols. Principal Alvarado has been placed on administrative leave pending completion of this review,” officials said in a statement.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.