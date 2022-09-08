Tucson Police searches for man who burglarized gym that caters to children with special needs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is looking for a man who broke into and robbed a gym that caters to children with special needs.

The owners of We Rock the Spectrum said their gym is supposed to be place where children and parents feel safe. But now they feel violated and hope the robber will be caught soon.

“They took this door off the hinges then broke through the drywall,” said owner Destiny Wagner.

On Labor Day, a nearby maintenance man notice something was not right at We Rock the Spectrum and called Tucson Police.

TPD tried to get ahold of the Wagners but they were enjoying the holiday off with family.

It just so happened that Ed Wagner and his daughter, who has special needs, stopped by that evening. They could not believe what they saw.

“Drywall was everywhere. Everything was turned over. Then he realized there is a hole in the wall and somebody has been in here,” he said.

Wager said they caught the robber on their surveillance cameras.

“The first thing he does is go into the room and tries to kick the door open. He is unable to do that. So he comes out and checks things out and going through things and grabbing things and throwing them into bags,” said Wagner.

Items Wager said cost thousands of dollars.

“This was full of a tool bag, two ratchet socket sets, things to tighten up the zip-line,” he said.

Along with kindles for the kids and a special item on the shelf.

“It had the original Yoda that would talk. You would say, “Yoda, use the force.” Then it would help kids with speech delay to help Yoda use the force. Then to go left or go right and now he is gone,” he said.

Families look to the sensory gym as a safe place.

“It is very difficult to process,” he said.

Not just for owners Destiny and Ed, but for their teenage daughter with special needs. She can’t sleep at night after seeing what this man did to her safe space.

“So, the nice thing was, not only catching the video footage of the man who robbed us but also caught the video of the police coming in and clearing. So, I was able to share that with her today and say, “You know what happened…but you never saw the video of the good guys come in and help us out.” So, I showed her that video and it seemed to calm her down. Hopefully she will be able to sleep better tonight.”

If you have any information please call 88-CRIME.

A Go-Fund-Me page has been set up to help pay for damages. Click here for more information.

