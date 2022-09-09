UPDATE: 2 people hurt in crash on Catalina Highway at Harrison Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash on Catalina Highway Friday morning, Sept. 9.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the southbound lane of the road is closed at North Harrison Road, south of East Prince Road. The travel lane headed toward Mount Lemmon remains open, but drivers might encounter delays.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

No additional information was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.