FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Moisture from Kay is here!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Moisture from Tropical Storm Kay is here and bringing changes. Rain chances going up and temperatures going down. Heaviest rainfall totals and strongest winds will stay to the west of our region, but we are still expecting some light rain totals across the area. Leftover moisture from the tropics will keep isolated storm chances through next week with highs in the 90s.

FRIDAY: 40% chance of showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon. Cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

SATURDAY: 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s.

SUNDAY: 20% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

MONDAY: 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TUESDAY: 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: 10% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s.

