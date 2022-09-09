I-10 closed west of Bowie because of deadly crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 in Cochise County Friday, Sept. 9.

I-10 is closed in both directions west of Bowie, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

*CLOSURE*



I-10 is CLOSED in both directions west of Bowie.



The closure is due to a crash at milepost 358.



Expect delays and seek an alternate route.



There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.#I10 #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/JYPzIMUj4y — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) September 9, 2022

The crash happened on westbound I-10 at Milepost 358 at about 4:20 a.m.

Drivers are advised to expect delays and seek an alternate route.

There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.