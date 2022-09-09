I-10 closed west of Bowie because of deadly crash
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 5:44 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 in Cochise County Friday, Sept. 9.
I-10 is closed in both directions west of Bowie, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
The crash happened on westbound I-10 at Milepost 358 at about 4:20 a.m.
Drivers are advised to expect delays and seek an alternate route.
There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.
