I-10 closed west of Bowie because of deadly crash

I-10 was closed because of a crash west of Bowie, Arizona Friday, Sept. 9.
I-10 was closed because of a crash west of Bowie, Arizona Friday, Sept. 9.(Arizona Department of Transportation)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 5:44 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 in Cochise County Friday, Sept. 9.

I-10 is closed in both directions west of Bowie, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The crash happened on westbound I-10 at Milepost 358 at about 4:20 a.m.

Drivers are advised to expect delays and seek an alternate route.

There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.

