Jury selection begins for high-profile murder case in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Christopher Clements is facing trial for the murder of Maribel Gonzalez. Her body was found just days after she disappeared in 2014.

Clements is also charged with the 2012 kidnapping and murder of Isabel Celis.

Her body was found years later in the same desert area as Gonzalez’s.

Thursday was the first day of jury selection in the trial for the death of Gonzales.

The public and the media are not allowed inside during the jury selection.

Attorneys sent out a questionnaire to over 300 potential jurors. Some have already been disqualified for looking up the case or breaking the rules. Attorneys will be narrowing it down to 16 jurors, including four alternates.

“Jurors are far more likely in an instance like that to have formed an opinion, to have thought about it, and to begin to believe that they know the truth, they know who’s right and who’s wrong,” said James McGarity, partner with R&D Strategic Solutions.

In a high-profile case like the trial of Christopher Clements, it makes it harder for attorneys to find jurors who are unbiased. Clements and his attorneys tried to have the trial moved out of Tucson for this reason.

McGarity explained what Clements’s attorneys will be looking for.

″People who have had bad experiences with the law, they have had bad experiences with law enforcement, the court system because they will not want jurors who trust the law,” he said.

Attorneys on the other side will be looking for just the opposite. They want people who trust the law and who believe that police wouldn’t bring charges against someone unless there were valid reasons to do so. There are some red flags both sides will look for.

“You don’t want jurors who are really, really active on social media. They’re the ones who you just wouldn’t trust to keep what they see in court to themselves,” he explained.

With social media being a key concern, age will also be a big factor. McGarity says if he was advising the attorneys in this case, jurors above 26 who spend little to no time on social media would be a good fit. Another red flag is potential jurors who express a bias that would be harmful to one side. The questionnaire from the attorneys will weed out many of those jurors.

“The main purpose of a questionnaire like that is to identify the people who can’t be fair and they will express, in one way or another on that questionnaire where they can’t be fair, what issues prevent them from being fair and how strongly they hold those opinions and beliefs,” he said.

The trial is expected to last two to three weeks.

In February, Clements is set to face a second murder trial for the death of six-year-old Tucson girl Isabel Celis.

