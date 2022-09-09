Phoenix police respond to report of shots fired inside Central High School, no injuries reported

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Multiple Phoenix police officers are on scene at Central High School following the report of possible shots fired inside the school.

Officers arrived at the school just before 12:30 p.m. Friday, located on Central Avenue between Camelback and Indian School roads. According to a school spokesperson, there was a fight on campus and the school was placed on lockdown. Phoenix police posted an update on social media indicating there was a fight and “possible popping sounds nearby.”

Phoenix Police Sgt. Brian Bower says officers, including SWAT, are searching every room in every building on campus. So far, they have not found anyone who’s been injured or any suspects. As of 1:45 p.m., police say some students and staff are still locked in rooms until the search is complete. Bower said two people were being treated at the scene for injuries not related to the shots fired call, but didn’t elaborate.

In a post on Twitter shortly before 1 p.m., the Phoenix Union school district says all students are safe but asks that no one comes to the campus. Police ask that parents go to Central and Glenrosa avenues south of the school near Indian Steele Park where they will be reunited with their children.

The school was locked down on Friday 9/9 after a fight and "popping" sounds heard during the lunch hour.

Nearby Xavier, Brophy and the Coding Academy are also on lockdown as a precaution. Police say Central Avenue is closed on both sides of the school.

Bower urged those who aren’t related to students to stay away from the school. “It’s very, very important that when you’re making social media comments about the ongoing investigation and the active work that we’re doing right now, there’s no reason for people to show up that are not related to any of the students and do not bring any firearms,” he said. Last month, three family members of students were arrested during a lockdown at an El Mirage elementary school. One was reportedly armed.

Last Thursday, Sept. 1, Phoenix police said Central High School was placed on lockdown during a threat investigation. One person was detained in that case, police said at the time.

Arizona’s Family has crews on scene at Central High School. Check back for updates.

All parents of students meet at Indian steel park off of central Ave and Glenrosa.



Students will be walked to meet with family at the park. — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) September 9, 2022

Numerous police officers responded to Central High School following the report of shots fired inside the school Friday afternoon. (Arizona's Family)

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.