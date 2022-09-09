Police investigating shooting near Prince, Oracle in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating a shooting near Oracle and Prince in Tucson on Friday, Sept. 9.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed officers responded to the area and located several people.

At least one person, a man, was shot. He was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening. The TPD said the suspect fled the area.

Amphi High, which is near the scene, was briefly on lockdown as a precaution.

A KOLD photographer said several TPD vehicles were seen near Bob Ross Motors and Shark Sports Fitness and Training, which are both in the 3500 block of North Oracle Road. There was also crime scene tape near the fitness center.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.