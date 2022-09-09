Southern Arizonans mourn the loss of Queen Elizabeth II

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The passing of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch not only sent shock waves throughout the Commonwealth, people across the world are mourning the loss of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Elizabeth II was arguably unmatched in her global notoriety.

“When they announced it [on television] and then they played the national anthem, it really was quite upsetting,” said Antony Mercer–Pottinger. “Then they finished it with ‘long live the King!’ It’s like, ‘Oh my word. In all my life, I’ve never heard that before.’”

Just months ago, Mercer–Pottinger rolled out the red carpet for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, hosting a party at his Tucson home.

Mercer–Pottinger lived in Windsor with his partner for 10 years. That’s where they met Queen Elizabeth II in the most unlikely circumstance.

“We were just nattering away; me and my partner, and just said, ‘Morning’ [to a passerby] and carried on walking,” said Mercer-Pottinger. “Then, we suddenly stopped and both stared at each other and said, ‘Oh my God, that lady in the scarf was the Queen!’ She just carried on walking and she had security guards in the distance. We had one word out of the Queen. We had, ‘Morning’ out of her.’”

Tucson resident, Nick Pope, met Queen Elizabeth II in a more official capacity while working as a UFO investigator for Britain’s Ministry of Defence. Along with other Crown Servants, he formed a sort of honor guard, applauding as she passed with the late Prince Philip. Pope says he made eye contact with Her late Majesty.

Thursday night, Pope released the following statement:

“Her Majesty The Queen was a beloved leader who, even in these days of political division, united the nation in their admiration of her work ethic, devotion to duty, and love for the country.”

At The Canyon’s Crown Restaurant and Pub, many shared memories and raised a pint in her honor.

“There’s been different presidents, different this and that, every generation has different people that were very pinnacle,” said British server Marley Broeks. “But she’s been that for so long that you can relate to older generations through her.”

“How am I going to remember her? As a very gracious, very warm lady,” said Jane Hammond. “I say that, but I have not met her. That’s just how I imagine she would be if I did.”

Mercer–Pottinger is now preparing for the state funeral. After that, he plans to host a coronation party.

“I think we have to, I think it’s the law,” he joked.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.