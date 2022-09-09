Tucson woman dies days after getting hit by at least three vehicles

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson woman has died days after she was hit by at least three vehicles near Grant and Palo Verde on Saturday, Sept. 3.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed Kendra Roberts, 21, died from her injuries five days after the accident.

Felicity Samaro, Roberts’ mother, said she passed away at 8:43 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8. The family had Roberts removed from life support after several tests showed no brain activity.

“Unfortunately we did not get the results we wanted from Kendra’s EEG,” the family said on Facebook. “She’s suffering, with no brain activity, and no quality of life. The family has made the difficult decision to let her rest.”

The family started a GoFundMe drive to help with Roberts’ medical costs. That drive will continue and any money raised will be used to help with burial costs. You can donate HERE or by using the button below.

The TPD said Roberts was hit by three vehicles and drivers from two of them cooperated with the investigation.

Samano and others posted to Facebook, begging the other driver to come forward.

The TPD said Roberts was hit while trying to cross Grant Road in a marked crosswalk.

She was hit by a white 2002 Lexus ES first. TPD said the driver left the scene but later returned and cooperated with the investigation.

Roberts was then hit by a second, unknown vehicle. The driver fled the scene and did not return.

The third vehicle was a 2016 Honda Accord. That driver immediately stopped and cooperated with the investigation, according to TPD.

The TPD said the drivers of the Lexus and Honda were not impaired.

Failure to yield to a pedestrian by the Lexus was the major contributing factor in the crash, according to investigators.

The TPD said while no one has been cited, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

According to Samaro, Roberts suffered the following injuries.

Broken legs

Crushed pelvis

Injured shoulder

Broken arms

Broken ribs

Punctured lungs

Injured abdomen

Brain bleed

