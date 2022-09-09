Advertise
University of Arizona unveils interactive display to highlight clean energy partnership

The display uses balls to demonstrate how the University of Arizona will reduce its carbon...
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 1:32 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona unveiled an interactive display that uses rolling balls to demonstrate how the university plans to reduce its carbon footprint by one-third over the next two decades.

Blue and red balls roll along winding steel tracks inside a glass display case. Starting from a miniature spinning wind turbine and solar panels, the balls roll through replicas of campus landmarks such as Old Main, Arizona Stadium and Main Gate Square.

The balls represent clean energy generated from Tucson Electric Power’s Wilmot Energy Center solar-plus-storage system south of Tucson and its Oso Grande Wind farm in southeast New Mexico, both of which power the UArizona main campus.

The entire display is more than 7 feet tall, nearly 12 feet long and 4 feet wide. The interactive display lets viewers turn a knob to release balls that gather within a model of the Wilmot Energy’ Center’s battery storage facility – the real-life version of which stores solar energy for use after the sun has set or when energy demands rise.

The rolling ball machine, unveiled Friday, Sept. 9, just south of the Student Union Memorial Center, was designed and built by Tucson company Creative Machines. Every six months, the machine will be relocated to a different location along the university’s group tour path, which potential students and their parents are invited to take when they visit campus.

The Large Scale Renewable Energy agreement between the university and TEP began in July 2021. The agreement is expected to reduce UA’s carbon footprint and save the university millions of dollars over the agreement’s 20-year life.

Sustainability is a key initiative in the university’s strategic plan.

“Universities and other institutions of higher education have important roles as leaders in sustainability projects,” said University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins. “First, because sustainability is critical to the education each of our students receives, as well as to the future of our society. And second, because of our efforts in leveraging our research strength in built environments and future Earth.”

Every part of the machine was made by hand. The track was meticulously shaped and welded together, each miniature model was sculpted to scale and hand-painted, and LED lights were tucked within the miniatures to illuminate them from within.

“This project was an exciting and unique opportunity to work with our neighbors TEP and the University of Arizona,” said Creative Machines founder, president and artistic director Joe O’Connell. “Everyone loves looking down on a cute diorama that makes the world understandable, but what makes the little world we’ve brought to life so exciting is that it’s an accurate representation of southern Arizona, where we all live. It is fun and lively, but it is rooted in science. The movement of balls directly stands for the movement of energy in the system.”

A green, clean campus

Fiscal year 2022 marked the first full year since the start of the Large Scale Renewable Energy agreement. The agreement provides clean, renewable energy that eliminates all scope 2 emissions – those that result from the generation of electricity, heat or steam purchased from a utility.

It mitigated emissions of about 65,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide over the last fiscal year. That’s the equivalent of taking nearly 14,000 gas-powered vehicles off the road for one year, said Trevor Ledbetter, director of the university’s Office of Sustainability and an instrumental part of the team that coordinated the agreement with TEP.

Solar panels installed by TEP on the university’s Environment and Natural Resources 2 Building are another physical demonstration of the agreement. The panels shade a rooftop garden for the ENR2 Rooftop Photovoltaics (PV)+ Project, an experimental education and research site where students can study the co-location of solar panels and plants.

This fall, TEP will mount another solar panel just south of the university’s Albert B. Weaver Science and Engineering Library near the Student Success District, to serve as shade for an outdoor classroom or seating and bike parking.

