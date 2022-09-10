“Am I worried about it happening again? 100%” : 9/11 firefighter keeps past alive to ensure peaceful future

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This weekend marks one of the darkest days in our nation’s history.

21 years have passed since the 9/11 terrorist attacks, when death rained down from a crystal-blue sky and thousands of families were torn apart.

What happened was so horrific it might be easier to look the other way, but a retired New York firefighter explains why we all need to remember Sept. 11, 2001.

“People died violently,” said Tim Brown, who served the Fire Department of New York (FDNY) for 20 years. “I lost somewhere around 100 friends. To say 9/11 broke my heart ... doesn’t even begin to describe it.”

Brown is highly decorated. Several pins across his chest symbolize the pain he endured and the selfless decisions he made that day, like so many others.

Hundreds of first responders ran against the crowd towards danger and, ultimately, their deaths.

Brown was in the North Tower of the World Trade Center (WTC) right before the second plane hit. He was the last person to see many of his colleagues alive, including his best friend FDNY firefighter Chris Blackwell.

“So, Chris knew he was going into that stairwell and likely never coming back,” said Brown. “And you know what he did? He still went into that stairwell, and he went up to save the lives of people he didn’t know. I call it the greatest love.”

In the weeks that followed, Brown had the impossible task of choosing which funerals to attend. There were simply too many to pay his respects at all of them.

Though it’s hard retelling his story over and over, Brown’s witness account becomes more valuable with each passing year.

Brown talks through the trauma, using his voice to raise money for charities that support first responders and to educate the next generations.

“Am I worried about it happening again? 100%,” he said. “So, it’s important that we tell the whole truth. That includes the heroes, it includes the horrors of the day, and we also have to talk about who did it and why they did it.”

Brown travels to high schools across America, giving a firsthand account of what happened.

“It is my purpose in life,” he said. “I have been gifted with my health, which a lot of my colleges have not been gifted with their health post 9/11. God has given me the strength to speak for my friends who were murdered. It’s important that I tell their stories. I go around the country and I don’t get paid to do this. Until I lose my voice, I will be doing that.”

