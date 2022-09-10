British historian talks chances of success for King Charles III

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Now that Prince Charles has ascended to the throne, many are asking what are the chances he will have a successful reign.

He will have to follow in his mother’s footsteps. Elizabeth II was one of the most popular Queen’s in history and sat on the throne for seven decades.

“He has had periods of great unpopularity especially the divorce from Diana,” said Richard Cosgrove, history professor emeritus at the University of Arizona who taught British history for 36 years. “He has to heal that and if he can do that and if he can win public support, then I think he will have a successful reign.”

It’s not just his history that will make the job difficult. The family rifts between his sons Harry and William will cause trouble, as will the scandals with Prince Andrew.

“He has to heal the family before he can heal the country,” Cosgrove said.

A tall order but since he’s 73 years old, the oldest to ever ascend the throne, he has a good idea of what’s expected.

“He will have to understand his role as a constitutional monarch is to reign rather than rule,” Cosgrove said. “And that his personal opinions don’t matter to his constitutional position.”

His job will be to sign bills whether he likes them or not and to make public appearances at churches, shopping malls and wherever else.

“Charles III has had his issues but they are now behind him,” Cosgrove said. “He’s kind of starting with a clean slate.”

He doesn’t have long at his age to curry favor and respect from the public as a new king.

Preservation of the monarchy is not likely a concern.

“For 1,400 years, the monarchy has been at the center of British life,” he said. “The idea that Britain will abolish the monarchy to me will never occur. There have been in the past some very unpopular monarchs and Britain has survived them.”

