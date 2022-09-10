FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Touchdown forecast for Wildcat season opener

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Lingering moisture associated with tropical system Kay will give way to isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. The remnants of this tropical system will pass through the state Monday into Tuesday resulting in an uptick in shower and thunderstorm activity. Thereafter, a drier westerly flow will develop resulting in a noticeable decrease and end in rain chances Thursday into next weekend. Otherwise, high temperatures will gradually warm to above normal readings by the end of this coming week.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11:00 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 98. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11:00 p.m, then a slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. East southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 11:00 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. East southeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11:00 p.m, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11:00 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11:00 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 95.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 98.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 100.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.