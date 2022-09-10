Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Uptick in storm chances Sunday through Tuesday

Rain chances - next 7 days
Rain chances - next 7 days(KOLD)
By Mallory Schnell
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 3:35 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Our weather cooperated for gameday with partly cloudy skies, a light breeze, and temperatures a few degrees below normal! Storms Saturday stayed primarily to the north of our region and over the mountains. As the remnants of Kay move through Arizona Sunday through Tuesday, our storm chances will increase once again. Periods of heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and isolated flooding are possible with Monday looking to be the most active day. We dry out Wednesday onward, allowing highs to reach the triple digits again by the end of the workweek.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Low in the lower 70s.

SUNDAY: 40% chance of showers and storms. High in the mid to upper 90s.

MONDAY: 50% chance of showers and storms. High in the low to mid 90s.

TUESDAY: 40% chance of showers and storms. High in the low to mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High in the mid 90s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High in the upper 90s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High near 101°.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of TEP customers overcharged
Hundreds of TEP customers overcharged
Man found shot in head near Cochise County hiking trail
There was a heavy police presence at several businesses near Oracle and Prince in Tucson on...
Police investigating shooting near Prince, Oracle in Tucson
Tucson woman dies days after getting hit by at least three vehicles
Two people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash on Catalina Highway Friday, Sept. 9.
UPDATE: Catalina Highway reopens following three-vehicle crash

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Touchdown forecast for Wildcat season opener
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly-dry weekend ahead.
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9, 2022