FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Uptick in storm chances Sunday through Tuesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Our weather cooperated for gameday with partly cloudy skies, a light breeze, and temperatures a few degrees below normal! Storms Saturday stayed primarily to the north of our region and over the mountains. As the remnants of Kay move through Arizona Sunday through Tuesday, our storm chances will increase once again. Periods of heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and isolated flooding are possible with Monday looking to be the most active day. We dry out Wednesday onward, allowing highs to reach the triple digits again by the end of the workweek.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Low in the lower 70s.

SUNDAY: 40% chance of showers and storms. High in the mid to upper 90s.

MONDAY: 50% chance of showers and storms. High in the low to mid 90s.

TUESDAY: 40% chance of showers and storms. High in the low to mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High in the mid 90s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High in the upper 90s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High near 101°.

