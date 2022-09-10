Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Illinois man pleads guilty to felonies in 2021 Capitol riot

FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol in Washington, Jan....
FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021. Shane Jason Woods, 44, of Auburn, Illinois, pleaded guilty Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, to felony charges for assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers and a related federal assault charge, prosecutors said.(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 6:43 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a central Illinois man pleaded guilty Friday to felony charges for assaulting a law enforcement officer and a member of the news media during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Prosecutors say 44-year-old Shane Jason Woods of Auburn, Illinois, pleaded guilty Friday in the District of Columbia to assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers and a related federal assault charge.

Court documents say Woods knocked a Capitol Police officer off her feet and later that day tackled a member of the news media trying to leave a disturbance.

Woods is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 13, 2023.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of TEP customers overcharged
Hundreds of TEP customers overcharged
Amped-Up: Southern Arizona Residents Share Concerns as Construction on 550-Mile Transmission...
Amped-Up: Southern Arizona Residents Share Concerns as Construction on 550-Mile Transmission Line Nears
Former UFO investigator weighs in on strange sightings
Mysterious objects seen over several states
A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash at the intersection of Stone and...
Motorcyclist fighting for life following crash at Stone, Prince in Tucson
File photo of Piestewa Peak
Feds removes derogatory Native American term from all public lands, including 65 mentions in Arizona

Latest News

First University of Arizona micro campus to serve Pascua Yaqui Tribe
First UA micro campus to serve the Pascua Yaqui Tribe opens
First UA micro campus to serve the Pascua Yaqui Tribe opens - clipped version
Man found shot in head near Cochise County hiking trail
The North Dakota College of Science Wildcats says 49-year-old Ray Ruschel has joined their...
‘I’m having a blast’: 49-year-old college freshman makes football team