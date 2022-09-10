Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Man found shot in head near Cochise County hiking trail

(WBKO)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 6:22 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was found shot in the head near a Cochise County hiking trail on Friday, Sept. 8.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said the man, a Sierra Vista resident, died at the scene.

The CCSO said it happened at Miller Canyon around 1 p.m.

Search and rescue helped get the man’s body back to the trail and it was transported to the Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The CCSO said detectives recovered evidence from the scene, including a vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released later.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of TEP customers overcharged
Hundreds of TEP customers overcharged
Amped-Up: Southern Arizona Residents Share Concerns as Construction on 550-Mile Transmission...
Amped-Up: Southern Arizona Residents Share Concerns as Construction on 550-Mile Transmission Line Nears
Former UFO investigator weighs in on strange sightings
Mysterious objects seen over several states
A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash at the intersection of Stone and...
Motorcyclist fighting for life following crash at Stone, Prince in Tucson
File photo of Piestewa Peak
Feds removes derogatory Native American term from all public lands, including 65 mentions in Arizona

Latest News

First University of Arizona micro campus to serve Pascua Yaqui Tribe
First UA micro campus to serve the Pascua Yaqui Tribe opens
First UA micro campus to serve the Pascua Yaqui Tribe opens - clipped version
Maricopa County attorneys dropped sexual assault charges for Colby Ryan but could file them...
Prosecutors drop rape charges against Lori Vallow’s son
There was a heavy police presence at several businesses near Oracle and Prince in Tucson on...
Police investigating shooting near Prince, Oracle in Tucson