Man found shot in head near Cochise County hiking trail

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was found shot in the head near a Cochise County hiking trail on Friday, Sept. 8.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said the man, a Sierra Vista resident, died at the scene.

The CCSO said it happened at Miller Canyon around 1 p.m.

Search and rescue helped get the man’s body back to the trail and it was transported to the Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The CCSO said detectives recovered evidence from the scene, including a vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released later.

