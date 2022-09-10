Advertise
Pedestrian hit at intersection of Grant, Stone in Tucson

A pedestrian was hit at Grant and Stone in Tucson late Friday, Sept. 9.
A pedestrian was hit at Grant and Stone in Tucson late Friday, Sept. 9.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 9:36 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian was hit at Grant and Stone in Tucson late Friday, Sept. 9.

The Tucson Police Department said the intersection would be closed for several hours for the investigation. Drivers should avoid the area.

The accident was reported around 7:30 p.m. As of 9:30 p.m., there was no update on the pedestrian’s status.

In the last seven months, Grant Road has become a dangerous and deadly area for pedestrians and cyclists alike.

On the two-mile stretch of Grant from Interstate 10 to North Euclid Avenue, the following accidents have been reported.

On March 16, a pedestrian was killed in an accident at Grant and Stone

On April 1, a pedestrian was hit at Grant and I-10

On May 12, two pedestrians were seriously hurt in an accident near Grant and Oracle

On June 6, a motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash at Grant and Stone

On July 1, a pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries in an accident at Grant and Oracle

On July 14, a pedestrian was hit near Grant and I-10

On July 16, a pedestrian was hit and killed by a train near Grant and I-10

On July 24, a pedestrian was hit by a train near Grant and I-10

On July 27, a bicyclist was seriously injured in a crash Grant and Euclid

On Aug. 7, a bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash near Grant and Oracle

