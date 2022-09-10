Advertise
Prescott man accused of illegally buying, selling up to 14,000 catalytic converters

Detectives seized roughly 350 catalytic converters worth more than $250,000 from a shipment...
Detectives seized roughly 350 catalytic converters worth more than $250,000 from a shipment Dawkins sent.
By David Baker
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 7:58 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Prescott man was busted for running a business scam where he bought stolen catalytic converters or scammed businesses out of them all over Arizona, officials said.

According to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, 39-year-old Todd Dawkins set up a fake business under the name Capital Cores Pluss LLC that he ran out of his apartment. Investigators said that from January 2021 to July, Dawkins illegally bought and sold up to 14,000 catalytic converters or 59,000 pounds of them but only reported buying or selling 15.

Last year, he claimed his business only had a profit of $2,400. But YCSO said he made about $2.4 million in sales. YCSO and the Arizona Department of Public Safety’s Vehicle Task Force found that during the 18 months Dawkins was reportedly running the scheme, more than $3.45 million was deposited into his bogus business account. Investigators believe most, if not all, were from illegal sales of stolen catalytic converters.

Detectives also seized roughly 350 catalytic converters worth more than $250,000 from a shipment Dawkins sent before they searched his place and found his shady business records, YCSO said. Dawkins was booked into jail on multiple charges, including fraud, trafficking stolen property, money laundering, and more.

