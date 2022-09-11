Advertise
1 dead after motorboat flips at Grand Canyon National Park

The Colorado River winds through the Grand Canyon. (Source: NPS.gov)
By The Associated Press and AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 1:22 PM MST|Updated: 8 hours ago
GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, AZ (AP) - Officials at Grand Canyon National Park say one person has been killed after a motorboat flipped on the Colorado River.

Park officials say the incident occurred shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday and emergency medical personnel treated and transported some injured patients. It was unclear how many people on the motorboat were injured and park officials didn’t immediately send any updates Sunday.

They said the motorboat flipped at Bedrock Rapid, which rafting experts say is a large rocky island in the middle of the river that divides the river into left and right channels.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

