1 dead after motorboat flips at Grand Canyon National Park

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, AZ (AP) - Officials at Grand Canyon National Park say one person has been killed after a motorboat flipped on the Colorado River.

Park officials say the incident occurred shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday and emergency medical personnel treated and transported some injured patients. It was unclear how many people on the motorboat were injured and park officials didn’t immediately send any updates Sunday.

They said the motorboat flipped at Bedrock Rapid, which rafting experts say is a large rocky island in the middle of the river that divides the river into left and right channels.

